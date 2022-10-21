OPPOHack 2022 final round to be held on 22, 23 October  

At the ODC22, OPPO revealed the Pantanal plan. Its main goal is to advance a futuristic concept and to achieve "seamless, non-sensing, and flow with the users".

Ultimately, Pantanal plans to build a new open business ecosystem that is mutually beneficial and sustainable with the involvement of developers and partners.

The Pantanal plan is a significant step in OPPO's transformation into an ecological technology firm, as well as a serious attempt by OPPO and its partners to share the benefits of ecological development with 500 million consumers.