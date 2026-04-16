Ami Probashi partners with K-Village to offer Korean language training
Ami Probashi, the premier digital migration platform with millions of app users, has signed an agreement with K-Village for providing greater access to Korean language learning opportunities to aspiring students and job seekers in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Ami Probashi is a first-of-its-kind platform dedicated to addressing migration challenges through innovative, technology-driven solutions.
While K-Village is a specialised educational consultancy focusing on South Korea-oriented academic and career pathways.
Under this initiative, users of the Ami Probashi app will be able to directly enroll in online and in-person Korean language learning courses offered by K-Village.
The courses are designed to support individuals who are preparing for higher education, training, or employment opportunities in South Korea.
The training programs will be delivered by native South Korean instructors who are proficient in Korean, English, and Bengali, ensuring effective communication and a strong foundation.
Through this partnership, Ami Probashi has further strengthened its ecosystem of overseas employment support services by integrating skill development opportunities.
This collaboration will benefit users by providing easier access to structured Korean language learning resources that are aligned with career opportunities.
The agreement was signed by Ahsanul Haque, head of Operations & Sales at Ami Probashi, and Martin Kwon, vice president of K-Village.
Ami Probashi Head of Marketing, Inam Ahmad, along with the official representatives from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.
Both organisations expressed confidence that the partnership will contribute to build a better prepared and skilled pool of candidates for opportunities in South Korea, while also promoting culturally informed language learning in Bangladesh.