Ami Probashi partners with K-Village to offer Korean language training

Ami Probashi is a first-of-its-kind platform dedicated to addressing migration challenges through innovative, technology-driven solutions.

While K-Village is a specialised educational consultancy focusing on South Korea-oriented academic and career pathways.

Under this initiative, users of the Ami Probashi app will be able to directly enroll in online and in-person Korean language learning courses offered by K-Village.

The courses are designed to support individuals who are preparing for higher education, training, or employment opportunities in South Korea.

The training programs will be delivered by native South Korean instructors who are proficient in Korean, English, and Bengali, ensuring effective communication and a strong foundation.