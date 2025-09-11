Trainers’ Meet 2025: A historic gathering of training community

In a landmark event that is being hailed as a turning point for Bangladesh’s professional development sector, the Trainers’ Association of Bangladesh hosted the first-ever ‘Trainers’ Meet 2025’ in Dhaka recently.

The event brought together more than 150 professional trainers, including some of the most celebrated figures in the country’s training and development landscape, reports a press release.

Themed ‘When Trainers Unite, Transformation Begins’, the gathering aimed to promote unity, collaboration, and a renewed sense of purpose among country’s growing trainer community.