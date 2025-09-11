Trainers’ Meet 2025: A historic gathering of training community
In a landmark event that is being hailed as a turning point for Bangladesh’s professional development sector, the Trainers’ Association of Bangladesh hosted the first-ever ‘Trainers’ Meet 2025’ in Dhaka recently.
The event brought together more than 150 professional trainers, including some of the most celebrated figures in the country’s training and development landscape, reports a press release.
Themed ‘When Trainers Unite, Transformation Begins’, the gathering aimed to promote unity, collaboration, and a renewed sense of purpose among country’s growing trainer community.
The event signaled the beginning of a broader movement to recognise trainers as essential contributors to national capacity building and socioeconomic progress.
KM Hasan Ripon, president of the Trainers’ Association of Bangladesh, presided over the event and set the tone with a call for unity and collective impact in his opening remarks.
He stated, “We always believe collaboration is more important than competition. This is more than a gathering it’s a powerful statement of unity. Together, we are showing the world that Bangladesh is rising with strength, knowledge, and purpose.”
The evening’s programme was moderated by Yousuf Efti, the association’s founder and executive vice-president, who played a key role in connecting seasoned trainers with the emerging generation of aspiring professionals.
His moderation ensured a balance of inspiration, experience-sharing, and forward-looking dialogue.
The event was also attended by members of the association’s board of directors, including vice-president Morad Hossain, secretary general Laila Naznin, treasurer Major (Retd) Del H Khan, and director of Innovation and strategy Ziauddin Mahmud.
Their presence highlighted the leadership’s commitment to strengthening the platform as a unifying force for trainers nationwide.
One of the most notable aspects of the evening was the participation of several legendary figures in the field of training and development.
Among the distinguished guests were Musharrof Hossain, Quazi M Ahmed, Ejazur Rahman, Nilufar Yeasmin, Ghulam Sumdany Don, Iqbal Bahar, and GM Kamrul Hasan. Each of them spoke passionately about the evolving responsibilities of trainers in shaping the economic and social fabric of Bangladesh.
Throughout the event, there was a strong consensus that the role of trainers must go beyond the classroom or seminar hall.
Speakers emphasised that training is not merely a profession, but a movement that carries the potential to transform lives, unlock potential, and drive inclusive national growth. As a guest said, “A nation grows when its trainers grow together.”
The Trainers’ Meet 2025 concluded with renewed optimism and a clear message: Bangladesh’s trainers are no longer working in isolation. They are part of a rising force, united in their commitment to elevate skills, inspire change, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.
This historic gathering marks the beginning of a new era for the training profession in Bangladesh one rooted in collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. For more information, please visit: www.trainersbd.org