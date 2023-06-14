Energypac aspires to lead mobility revolution in collaboration with JAC

Energypac aims to lead mobility revolution in Bangladesh through adapting Chinese JAC motors’ most advanced automotive technology, research and development, the company said in a press release.
Recently representatives from Energypac paid a visit at the Chinese automaker giant JAC factory in China, which was part of their initiative to bring JAC Motor’s most advanced technologies and the latest and most innovative products in the automotive industry to the Bangladeshi market.
Commenting on the visit, S M Jashim Uddin, CBO of Energypac’s motor vehicle division, said, “Our recent visit to JAC Motor’s manufacturing factory was an eye-opener. We were impressed with the level of technology and innovation that they have adopted in line with the global automotive industry dynamics.
“We are excited about the possibility of bringing these advancements to Bangladesh. We believe that our partnership with JAC will be a game-changer for the promising automobile industry in our country.”
Currently JAC holds a significant share of the light commercial vehicle market in Bangladesh and Energypac has been its sole distributor in Bangladesh since 2006.
Energeypac started assembling light commercial and double cabin pickups in 2014 at their state-of-the-art Energypac industrial park located in Gazipur, the press release said.