City Bank distributes seeds among marginal farmers in Bogura

City Bank has recently distributed crop seeds among the marginal farmers of Bogura as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, stated a press release.

The bank distributed various crop seeds among four hundred marginal farmers in Thengamara of Bogura, in collaboration with a regional NGO, TMSS. The dirstribution programme was organised by TMSS in Bogura.

Among others, managing director and CEO of City Bank, Mashrur Arefin and executive director of TMSS, professor Hosne-Ara Begum spoke during the event. The event was conducted by deputy executive director of TMSS, Sohrab Ali Khan.