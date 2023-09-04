City Bank distributes seeds among marginal farmers in Bogura

City Bank has recently distributed crop seeds among the marginal farmers of Bogura as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, stated a press release.
The bank distributed various crop seeds among four hundred marginal farmers in Thengamara of Bogura, in collaboration with a regional NGO, TMSS. The dirstribution programme was organised by TMSS in Bogura.
Among others, managing director and CEO of City Bank, Mashrur Arefin and executive director of TMSS, professor Hosne-Ara Begum spoke during the event. The event was conducted by deputy executive director of TMSS, Sohrab Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, former deputy secretary of the government of Bangladesh and consultant of TMSS, Tapan Kumar Nath, deputy executive director of TMSS, Md Matiur Rahman, additional managing directors of TMSS, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Md Mahbubur Rahman and head of retail banking of City Bank, Arup Haider were also present.
While speaking as the chief guest Mashrur Arefin said, the bank wants to contribute to the farmers’ development who are the main contributors to the food safety of our population. In future, the bank aims to expand the help significantly in the field of agriculture.