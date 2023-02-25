City Bank signs MoU with Bangladesh Agricultural University

Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System (BAURES), Institute of Bangladesh Agricultural University will execute the whole program on behalf of the bank.
Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of City Bank and Prof. Dr. Lutful Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Prof. Dr. AKM Mominul Islam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Md. Zainul Abedin, Director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & CFO and high officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.