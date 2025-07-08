TPS Worldwide partners with Magnus Corporation to expedite fintech growth

TPS Worldwide has entered into a strategic partnership with Magnus Corporation Ltd, a leading technology and consulting firm in Bangladesh, to strengthen its footprint in South Asia and drive the digital transformation of the country’s financial sector, reports a press release.

Under this agreement, Magnus Corporation will represent and distribute TPS’s suite of digital banking and payment solutions in Bangladesh. The collaboration aims to empower banks, fintechs, and financial institutions with secure, scalable platforms for mobile financial services, digital wallets, and real-time payments.