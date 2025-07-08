TPS Worldwide partners with Magnus Corporation to expedite fintech growth
TPS Worldwide has entered into a strategic partnership with Magnus Corporation Ltd, a leading technology and consulting firm in Bangladesh, to strengthen its footprint in South Asia and drive the digital transformation of the country’s financial sector, reports a press release.
Under this agreement, Magnus Corporation will represent and distribute TPS’s suite of digital banking and payment solutions in Bangladesh. The collaboration aims to empower banks, fintechs, and financial institutions with secure, scalable platforms for mobile financial services, digital wallets, and real-time payments.
Amir Shams, group VP of global business and marketing at TPS Worldwide said, “This partnership aligns with our vision to expand secure digital payment infrastructure in regional markets. With Magnus’s strong local presence, we are confident in delivering impactful fintech solutions across Bangladesh.”
Arman A Khan, managing director of Magnus Corporation Ltd commented, “We’re excited to bring TPS’s cutting-edge payment technologies to Bangladesh. This will enable local institutions to scale rapidly with world-class solutions.”
The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies, including Amir Shams and Kamruzzaman from TPS, with Arman A Khan and Sakib Ahmed from Magnus. This partnership follows TPS’s successful implementations, including Google Wallet enablement in Pakistan, underscoring its continued commitment to innovation across emerging markets.