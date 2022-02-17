Huawei announces 5G quiz campaign winners

On this occasion, Yuying Karl, Head of Public Affairs and Communications Department, Huawei Bangladesh, said, “Every new thing brings lots of questions, curiosity. 5G is comparatively new and Bangladesh has already embraced this advanced technology with the belief to realize further benefits in all sectors with this empowered technology. Our 5G Quiz Campaign was to let people know more about 5G and Huawei’s effort to make it more impactful. The participation clearly reflects the interest of people for 5G. I share my firm belief that Bangladesh will be fully connected and be more and more intelligent in upcoming years, and Huawei will continue to provide our best effort for this target, holding the vision of in Bangladesh for Bangladesh."

The winners of the campaign are Rinku Das, Shaikh Mahmood, Sourov F Rahman, Shamim Shuvo, Yasin Muhammad, Mueed Bin Mohiuddin, Abdul Jabbar Bappi, Sayed Muedul Islam, Rakibul Shuvo, Morshed Sagor, Md Selim, Mamun Hussain, Md. S. Rony, Rihan Islam, Anisa Ibnat, Joynab Akter, Rasel Iftakhar, Md Golam Rabbani, and Daud Sardar. All the winners received attractive Huawei devices, the release said.