Huawei partners with golden harvest to build a smart Bangladesh

Abuzer Ghaffari FCA, operations director & CFO of Golden Harvest; Md Shajahan Ahmed, manager of Cloud Business, Huawei Bangladesh and others from both of these entities were present at the ceremony.
Under the agreement, Golden Harvest Info Tech, a wing of Golden Harvest, will be providing cloud solutions, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to different verticals like other Could partners of Huawei Bangladesh.
And with this purpose Golden Harvest will assign dedicated Technical & Sales team toward Huawei Cloud. They will also conduct free Huawei Cloud Certificate trainings.
Alex Li said, "In Asia-Pacific, Huawei has established partnerships with nearly 10,000 enterprise and cloud partners and plans to invest US$100 million in the Spark startup ecosystem. With continuous innovations, unique initiatives, and joint efforts from all sectors, Bangladesh is propelling towards a new era of digitization. Huawei wants to work intensively on digital power and cloud in Bangladesh. I believe this partnership will help the industries of Bangladesh to get a better Cloud solution more conveniently."
Abdul Huque said, "Within four years of its development, Huawei Cloud has snatched away No. 2 position in China, No. 3 in Thailand, and No. 4 in developing markets in Asia-Pacific, becoming the fastest growing cloud provider in the region. We are delighted to be able to partner with Huawei. With Huawei’s leading Cloud Solution, we will be able to develop a comprehensive ‘cloud’ ecosystem in Bangladesh, allowing everyone to go digital!"
Huawei has been providing public cloud solutions in Bangladesh for the last two years and it is gaining popularity in Bangladesh. Robi, IFAD Autos Limited, bdjobs.com, Rokomari.com, Daily Star, DBC News and Ekattor TV A, Symphony Softech Limited, New Zealand Dairy, Ajkerdeal.com, Perfee, deliveryTIGER, UNITEX, FLORA TELECOM are already availing HUAWEI CLOUD services.
Besides, Huawei provided cloud service to launch the virtual Amar Ekushey Boi Mela in last February so that the visitors and interested people can access all information related to the book fair digitally through a website.
With Huawei’s leading Cloud Solution, BCC has built a National e-Government Cloud and its National Digital Foundation Platform with a unified cloud infrastructure for national Sovereignty & Security.
Till now, BCC Cloud has served over 30 departments and organisations, hosted over 50 projects, Reduced Bangladesh IT investment two times, Improved Bangladesh IT delivery efficiency by 30 per cent.
Some important projects like an integrated budget and account system for the ministry of finance, vaccine system, Bangladesh’s e-government ERP project, govt. meeting system have been done with BCC Cloud.