Huawei stands beside Netrakona flood victims

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has come forward to stand beside the flood-affected people in Netrokona’s Khaliajuri upazila.
Huawei symbolically handed over the relief goods to Khaliajuri upazila nirbahi officer AHM Ariful Islam at an online meeting organised on Sunday.
A variety of dry foods would be distributed among the flood-hit families in the upazila on 26 August, says a press release.
Posts, telecommunications and information technology minister Mustafa Jabbar was present at the handover ceremony as the chief guest.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited's CEO Zhang Zhengjun gave the welcome speech at the ceremony while deputy secretary of posts and telecommunications and information technology ministry Shebastin Rema, CTO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited Jerry Wangshiwu, among others were present.