Huawei stands beside Netrakona flood victims

Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has come forward to stand beside the flood-affected people in Netrokona’s Khaliajuri upazila.

Huawei symbolically handed over the relief goods to Khaliajuri upazila nirbahi officer AHM Ariful Islam at an online meeting organised on Sunday.

A variety of dry foods would be distributed among the flood-hit families in the upazila on 26 August, says a press release.