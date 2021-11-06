Huawei to invest USD50 million to develop 500,000 digital talents in Asia Pacific

Huawei will invest USD 50 million in the next five years to develop 500,000 digital talents in the Asia Pacific region. Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, has announced this while delivering his keynote speech at the Asia Pacific Innovation Day – Digital Talent Summit 2021, held recently. With a view to bridging the digital talent gap in this region, Huawei has also signed an MoU with the ASEAN Foundation at the summit.

The online summit brought together policymakers, researchers, and industry experts to share solutions and best practices in building a sustainable ecosystem that will help foster digital talents in the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific Innovation Day – Digital Talent Summit 2021 started strongly with a series of keynote speeches from governments’ leaders such as Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene, Chair of the ASEAN Digital Senior Official Meeting Dato’ Sri Mohammad Mentek, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia Dr. Chea Vandeth, the Chief of Presidential Staff of the Republic of Indonesia General TNI (Purn) Dr. Moeldoko, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Sri Lanka Namal Rajapaksa, the Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana, and Permanent Secretary of Thailand Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Prof. Sirirurg Songsivilai.

Their speeches underlined the importance of key stakeholders’ proactive participation in developing a solid foundation for the digital talent ecosystem in the region.