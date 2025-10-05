Dun & Bradstreet enhances D&B Hoovers with AI-powered sales functionalities

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa today announced a series of powerful enhancements to its premium sales and lead generation platform, D&B Hoovers, designed to help sales teams qualify and engage high-value prospects with greater speed and precision through AI-driven capabilities.

Over the past year, D&B Hoovers has rolled out multiple innovations that leverage artificial intelligence, intent data, and advanced sales intelligence to accelerate revenue growth and strengthen customer engagement.