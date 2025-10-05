Dun & Bradstreet enhances D&B Hoovers with AI-powered sales functionalities
Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa today announced a series of powerful enhancements to its premium sales and lead generation platform, D&B Hoovers, designed to help sales teams qualify and engage high-value prospects with greater speed and precision through AI-driven capabilities.
Over the past year, D&B Hoovers has rolled out multiple innovations that leverage artificial intelligence, intent data, and advanced sales intelligence to accelerate revenue growth and strengthen customer engagement.
Key Enhancements
AI and Analytics: With tools like D&B Labs, Smart Search AI, Smart Mail AI, Visitor Intelligence, Bombora Intent, and Prospect Scoring, users can combine proprietary data with generative AI to target leads, personalize outreach, identify website visitors, and prioritize high-value prospects.
CRM Connectivity: D&B Hoovers now integrates directly with HubSpot CRM, in addition to Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, reducing reliance on third-party connectors and simplifying workflows.
Accessibility: The new D&B Hoovers Everywhere Chrome extension delivers sales insights on the go, while bulk uploads support up to 1 million companies with D-U-N-S Numbers, enabling faster mapping and enrichment.
D&B Hoovers remains a critical solution for sales intelligence worldwide, equipping organizations to accelerate pipeline development, improve prospect engagement, and build stronger, more profitable customer relationships.