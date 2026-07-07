Banglalink partners with Winrock International to empower survivors of human trafficking
Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, has partnered with US-based nonprofit Winrock International through the Ashshash project, which is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for survivors of human trafficking through the Banglalink Power application, reports a press release.
The partnership will enable participants to use the platform to offer digital recharge and related services while promoting the safe and responsible use of digital tools.
To formalise the initiative, Banglalink and Winrock International recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tiger's Den, Banglalink's headquarters in Dhaka.
The MoU was signed by Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, sales and distribution director of Banglalink, and Dipta Rakshit, Country Representative, Bangladesh, and Project Director of Ashshash at Winrock International.
Commenting on the milestone partnership, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, Sales and distribution director of Banglalink said, "Our partnership with Winrock International enables Banglalink Power to create sustainable income opportunities that empower survivors of human trafficking through digital and financial inclusion."
Banglalink Power is Banglalink's social distribution platform that enables individuals to earn by selling mobile recharges through their smartphones.
It allows youth, women, survivors, and micro-entrepreneurs to generate income without any upfront investment, supporting financial empowerment and community-based entrepreneurship.
Through this partnership, Banglalink aims to empower survivors of human trafficking while strengthening the Banglalink Power ecosystem. The collaboration will also help survivors build the skills and confidence to use the platform effectively while expanding its reach across communities.
The platform features a seamless onboarding process with digital KYC verification, real-time commission tracking, and a transparent reward mechanism, making it easier for users to get started and manage their earnings.
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, and Masnoon Haque, senior program Officer at Winrock International, were also present at the signing ceremony.
Commenting on the initiative, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is proud to partner with Winrock International, which is helping survivors of human trafficking rebuild their lives. This partnership is also aligned with the GSMA Connected Women initiative to empower women across society to participate, contribute, and thrive."
Dipta Rakshit, country representative, Bangladesh, and project director of ASHSHASH at Winrock International, said, "Building digital skills is essential for creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for vulnerable groups such as survivors of human trafficking. Through this partnership, we aim to equip the men and women empowered by ASHSHASH across ten of the most trafficking-prone districts in Bangladesh with practical knowledge that enables them to confidently use digital tools and strengthen their economic resilience."
The partnership reflects Banglalink's commitment to expanding digital inclusion by creating accessible earning opportunities through technology and collaboration.