Banglalink partners with Winrock International to empower survivors of human trafficking

To formalise the initiative, Banglalink and Winrock International recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Tiger's Den, Banglalink's headquarters in Dhaka.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, sales and distribution director of Banglalink, and Dipta Rakshit, Country Representative, Bangladesh, and Project Director of Ashshash at Winrock International.

Commenting on the milestone partnership, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, Sales and distribution director of Banglalink said, "Our partnership with Winrock International enables Banglalink Power to create sustainable income opportunities that empower survivors of human trafficking through digital and financial inclusion."

Banglalink Power is Banglalink's social distribution platform that enables individuals to earn by selling mobile recharges through their smartphones.

It allows youth, women, survivors, and micro-entrepreneurs to generate income without any upfront investment, supporting financial empowerment and community-based entrepreneurship.