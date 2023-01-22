Stylish appearance of vivo Y16 impresses young people

"First the visionary, then the judge of merit," says the author. The new Y16 smartphone from the renowned Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has wowed the tech world with its stunning design, said a press release.

The smartphone's backside, available in Stellar Black and Dazzling Gold, has a matte surface that gives it a cool appearance and protects it from fingerprints and smudges. So the back cover doesn't have to cover the beautiful smartphone to protect it from smudges.