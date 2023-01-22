Stylish appearance of vivo Y16 impresses young people

When compared to other smartphones on the market, this smartphone is the most popular due to its 5000 mAh battery and the ability to use for an extended period of time on a single charge. Through 10-watt type C first charging, you may complete a full charge in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. This can make your life super cool and fast.
Blue light from the 6.51-inch HD Plus screen is automatically filtered out to save the user's eyes. As a result, there is no need to beef up security.
A 5-megapixel front camera is available for selfie enthusiasts. There are also dual back cameras with artificial intelligence, measuring 13 and 2 megapixels. There is a macro lens option, which allows the camera to take images with great accuracy.
When you have 64 GB of storage space, 4 GB of RAM, and another 4 GB of expanded RAM, it's easy to install all the apps you need. Multi Turbo 5.5 allows you to play the game without experiencing any stuttering or freezing.
In this smartphone, vivo has adopted Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 as the operating system and Helio P35 as the processor. The phone's multi-touch capacitive touch screen and side-mounted fingerprint technology on the power button provide the user with a one-of-a-kind experience of rapid screen on-off.
This smartphone has all of the necessary sensors. Because the RAM is of high quality, the phone is unlikely to become locked in numerous uses.
The smartphone with a flat frame and modern, sleek, and classy appearance cost Tk 15,999. Customers can pick up the super affordable Vivo Y16 from any authorized Vivo store or e-store.