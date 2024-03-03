City Bank Launches Bancassurance service

City Bank has proudly launched its Bancassurance service, marking its inaugural sale of a life insurance policy today, Sunday.

The event was graced by Md.Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer; Mahia Juned, AMD & Chief Operating Officer; Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager; Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of Operations and Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief Bancassurance Officer of City Bank; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud; as well as representatives from Guardian Life Insurance Limited, Mashfiqur Rahman, and Sameeur Rahman Mehdi.