Asset Developments joins Boshoti Mela 2026 as gold sponsor
Asset Developments & Holdings Limited is participating as a Gold Sponsor at Boshoti Mela 2026 organised by the Ministry of Housing & Public Works on the occasion of World Habitat Day 2026, being observed from 5th to 7th October at the China-Bangladesh Conference Center, reports a press release.
The company is showcasing its various housing development initiatives in the Fair. Its participation reflects its commitment to ensuring quality and sustainable housing for all and to strengthening the role of the private sector in planned urban development.
Asset Developments remains committed in its efforts to contribute to quality housing and sustainable urban development.