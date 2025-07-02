Bangladesh’s first ever ESG bootcamp due on 25–27 July

The first-ever ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Bootcamp in Bangladesh will be held at the BRAC CDM in Rajendrapur on 25–27 July.

The bootcamp will bring together more than 200 corporate participants from industries including FMCG, Manufacturing, RMG, Maritime, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, Banking and Financial Institutes, says a press release.

A team of local and foreign experts of ESG & Sustainability are joining the ESG Bootcamp to conduct the residential workshops, trainings, panel discussions and keynotes for the corporates registering for the event. With the intention of improving the private sector's perspective on sustainability, ethics, and governance, the ESG Institute Bangladesh is hosting the Bootcamp and is inviting companies to register to participate or sponsor.