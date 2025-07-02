Bangladesh’s first ever ESG bootcamp due on 25–27 July
The first-ever ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Bootcamp in Bangladesh will be held at the BRAC CDM in Rajendrapur on 25–27 July.
The bootcamp will bring together more than 200 corporate participants from industries including FMCG, Manufacturing, RMG, Maritime, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, Banking and Financial Institutes, says a press release.
A team of local and foreign experts of ESG & Sustainability are joining the ESG Bootcamp to conduct the residential workshops, trainings, panel discussions and keynotes for the corporates registering for the event. With the intention of improving the private sector's perspective on sustainability, ethics, and governance, the ESG Institute Bangladesh is hosting the Bootcamp and is inviting companies to register to participate or sponsor.
In a press conference held recently, ESG Institute Bangladesh's Chairman Sadia Samira said, "The ESG Bootcamp is a movement, not merely a platform. It links global principles to our local business reality and encourages businesses to operate with honesty, openness, and purpose".
Shadman Sakib Anik, Executive Director of the ESG Institute Bangladesh considered the bootcamp as an important event for Bangladesh's corporate sector. He underlined the importance of giving companies useful tools for compliance, climate risk, anti-corruption, and international disclosure standards as well as a hands-on, multi-sectoral learning experience that is specific to the business environment in Bangladesh.
With a strong emphasis on governance and anti-corruption, the United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh (UN GCNB) is participating in the ESG Bootcamp as a session partner.
Mabrur Mujib Chowdhury, Programme Manager at UN GCNB, highlighted the importance of translating policy into practice and presented the Anti-Corruption Collective Action Project as a practical tool for strengthening integrity and governance within ESG frameworks.
Swisscontact Bangladesh’s PROGRESS project also announced its participation as a session partner in the upcoming Bootcamp. Swisscontact will sponsor and facilitate a two-hour session focusing on the sustainable green transition and the critical importance of sustainability reporting and disclosure requirements. The session will address the rapidly evolving landscape of global sustainability frameworks and highlight best practices in transparent ESG communication. Participants will gain actionable knowledge on sustainability reporting processes to help bridge the gap between local companies’ ESG ambitions and the increasing expectations of global investors and supply chains.
Sattique Ahmed Shah, acting MD of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), and an Outreach Partner (Public Listed Companies) for the ESG Bootcamp, said that ESG is now crucial for the long-term value and boosting of investor confidence.” He also emphasized the importance of the Bootcamp in bridging the gap between international regulatory norms and business ecosystems in Bangladesh.
Companies joining the ESG Bootcamp will access “ESG Dialogue” sessions with local and global experts sharing key insights and best practices. The Bootcamp will also feature the first “Bangladesh ESG Casebook,” showcasing research and case studies from academic partners on corporate sustainability, says the press release.