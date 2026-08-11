realme C100x comes with massive 8000mAh Titan battery
realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, has officially launched its much-awaited C-series smartphone, the C100x, in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The device comes with a massive 8000mAh Titan Battery, 45W fast charging, reverse charging, and a seven-year battery health promise, setting a new benchmark for battery performance in its price segment.
Built for all-day power, the realme C100x can deliver up to 60 hours of calling, 21 hours of YouTube streaming, 27 hours of WhatsApp usage, 13 hours of Free Fire gameplay, and up to 809 hours of standby time on a single full charge, based on realme's lab tests.
The latest realme C-series smartphone also offers a smooth and immersive entertainment experience through its large 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720×1570 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, flicker-free DC Dimming, and a 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
Its 300 per cent UltraBoom Sound further enhances gaming and multimedia experiences, making the device an ideal companion for study, work, travel, entertainment, and gaming.
For enhanced durability, the smartphone features ArmorShell Protection and an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, offering protection against splashes and heavy rain.
For photography, the realme C100x features a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, enabling users to capture stunning detail in every shot.
It is also equipped with smart AI capabilities, and it retains the fan-favorite 3.5mm headphone jack alongside stylish, flagship-inspired rounded corners.
The realme C100x is available in two vibrant color variants, Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides, across two storage options. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Tk 21,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant is available at Tk 23,999.
The 4GB+128GB variant comes with an added 8GB dynamic RAM, and the 6GB+128GB variant comes with an added 12GB dynamic RAM to provide a super smooth experience.
Moreover, realme is currently running an exclusive student discount campaign on Daraz. Students from recognized colleges and universities across Bangladesh can buy the realme C100x from Daraz and enjoy a flat Tk 2,000 discount.
To avail the offer, students must complete the online registration form by providing their information, uploading a valid Student ID and selfie, and using an active Bangladeshi mobile number.
Each eligible student is entitled to one discount coupon under this campaign. The coupon can be used from 10 August to 17 August.