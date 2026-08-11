realme C100x comes with massive 8000mAh Titan battery

realme, the youth-favorite smartphone brand, has officially launched its much-awaited C-series smartphone, the C100x, in Bangladesh, reports a press release.

The device comes with a massive 8000mAh Titan Battery, 45W fast charging, reverse charging, and a seven-year battery health promise, setting a new benchmark for battery performance in its price segment.

Built for all-day power, the realme C100x can deliver up to 60 hours of calling, 21 hours of YouTube streaming, 27 hours of WhatsApp usage, 13 hours of Free Fire gameplay, and up to 809 hours of standby time on a single full charge, based on realme's lab tests.