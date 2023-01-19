Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach

Social media giant Meta has been fined an additional 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) for violating EU data protection regulations with its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, Ireland's regulator announced Thursday.

The penalty follows a far larger 390-million-euro fine for Meta's Instagram and Facebook platforms two weeks ago after they were found to have flouted the same EU rules.

In its new decision, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) found the group acted "in breach of its obligations in relation to transparency," the watchdog said in a statement.