Toffee to livestream 14 Bangladesh matches vs NZ, Pakistan & Australia
Cricket lovers searching for where to watch Bangladesh matches live can turn to Toffee, as the country’s leading OTT platform will livestream all upcoming Bangladesh international series against New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia started from 17 April, reports a press release.
The first series begins with Bangladesh vs New Zealand live from 17 April, featuring three ODIs and three T20s, running until 2 May.
This will be followed by the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series live on 8 May and 16 May.
The final leg includes the highly anticipated Bangladesh vs Australia live series, with three ODIs and three T20s scheduled from 5 June to 20 June.
In total, fans can watch 14 live Bangladesh matches online, including 6 ODIs, 6 T20s, and 2 Test matches, all streaming live on Toffee.
“We know how deeply cricket is woven into everyday life in Bangladesh; people plan their routines around big matches, and conversations often begin and end with the game,” said Modasser Ahmed, deputy director of Toffee.
“With such an important stretch ahead for Bangladesh, we wanted to ensure that fans feel connected to every moment, whether they’re commuting, working, or gathered with friends. We want viewers to watch cricket on the go and never miss a single delivery from their mobile or any other device, making entertainment more accessible. It’s a shared experience we’re proud to deliver.”
These matches are highly significant for Bangladesh’s global cricket journey.
The ODI series will contribute to preparations and qualification pathways for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, while the Test matches will impact standings in the ICC World Test Championship.
The T20 matches will also play a key role in influencing Bangladesh’s international rankings.
Building on its growing role in the country’s digital space, Toffee continues to stand out through major live sports coverage, a wide network of live TV channels, and an expanding on-demand library.
As the go-to OTT destination for Bangladeshi viewers, it combines accessibility with diverse content, offering both real-time action and everyday entertainment in one place.