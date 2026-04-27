City Bank and Water.org take initiative to expand safe water and sanitation

Under the recently signed agreement, City Bank PLC will provide Tk 200 crore in financing for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) operating in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

In addition, capacity-building training will be arranged for WASH entrepreneurs, along with courtyard meetings and local community gatherings to raise awareness at the grassroots level.

These initiatives aim to strengthen the practice of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) across communities.

The inauguration ceremony, titled “Shaping the Future of Safe Water,” was recently held at a hotel in Dhaka.

The event was graced by state minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad, MP as the chief guest, while Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the SME & Special Programmes Department (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank attended as the special guest.