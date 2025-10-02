AIIB, NDB jointly lend $75 million to City Bank

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and New Development Bank (NDB), two global multilateral development banks, have jointly signed an agreement with City Bank PLC to provide a total USD 75 million long term financing. Under the arrangement, AIIB will extend a USD 50 million and USD 25 million loan by NDB.

This financing will provide long-term funding to private sector projects, with a strong focus on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. The facility aims to narrow Bangladesh’s infrastructure financing gap and support investments in energy, energy efficiency, e-mobility, and digital infrastructure.