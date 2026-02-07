Samsung offers up to Tk 10,000 discount on smartphones this February

Samsung Bangladesh is rolling out discounts of up to Tk 10,000 across its smartphone lineup throughout February, offering consumers the opportunity to purchase their preferred devices, amidst rise of global handset prices due to component shortages, reports a press release.

The offer campaign spans multiple Galaxy models across different price segments, providing options for everyday use, 5G connectivity, and premium mobile experiences.

Under the current offer, the Galaxy A17 5G is now available from Tk 25,999 after a Tk 1,500 discount.

The device comes in 6GB/128GB (Tk 25,999), 8GB/128GB (Tk 27,999) and 8GB/256GB (Tk 31,999) variants, bringing 5G connectivity within reach for users upgrading to next-generation networks.