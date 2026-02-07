Samsung offers up to Tk 10,000 discount on smartphones this February
Samsung Bangladesh is rolling out discounts of up to Tk 10,000 across its smartphone lineup throughout February, offering consumers the opportunity to purchase their preferred devices, amidst rise of global handset prices due to component shortages, reports a press release.
The offer campaign spans multiple Galaxy models across different price segments, providing options for everyday use, 5G connectivity, and premium mobile experiences.
Under the current offer, the Galaxy A17 5G is now available from Tk 25,999 after a Tk 1,500 discount.
The device comes in 6GB/128GB (Tk 25,999), 8GB/128GB (Tk 27,999) and 8GB/256GB (Tk 31,999) variants, bringing 5G connectivity within reach for users upgrading to next-generation networks.
The Galaxy A26 5G is priced at Tk 35,999 following a Tk 1,500 discount, while the Galaxy A36 5G starts at Tk 41,999 after a Tk 2,000 reduction.
Both models feature 8GB RAM and are designed for users who multitask, stream content and capture photos on a regular basis.
In the upper mid-range segment, the Galaxy A56 5G receives a Tk 7,500 discount, bringing the 8GB/256GB variant down to Tk 51,999.
A higher variant with 12GB RAM is also available for users at Tk 56,999 seeking smoother performance across demanding applications.
The Galaxy S25 FE sees the largest price cut under the campaign, with a Tk 10,000 discount bringing its price to Tk 89,999.
Equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the device offers a more accessible entry point into Samsung’s premium smartphone experience.
Entry-level models are also included, with the Galaxy A06 series receiving discounts of up to Tk 1,800 and the Galaxy A07 series seeing reductions of up to Tk 1,500, catering to first-time smartphone users and those seeking reliable everyday devices.
The discounted prices are available at authorised Samsung outlets and retail partners across Bangladesh, and comes at a time when worldwide prices (including Bangladesh) are on the rise due to RAM shortages.
Customers can visit nearby stores to explore the offers and select a device that best suits their needs.