Daraz 7.7 Super Savings Sale: Unbeatable deals and jackpot prizes

The 7.7 Super Savings Sale is supported by a strong lineup of partners. Dettol and Unilever have joined as Exclusive Platinum Partners, while Parachute Naturale and Himalaya are participating as Gold Partners. SESA and Godrej have come on board as Silver Partners, ensuring access to trusted brands across key categories.

A wide range of payment partners has come together to make shopping more rewarding and convenient. bKash users can enjoy a 10% discount on qualifying orders with a minimum order value of 799 Taka. Cardholders of EBL, Midland Bank, Prime Bank, and Southeast Bank can avail attractive discounts through collectible vouchers, with discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on qualifying transactions during the campaign period. Multiple card options allow customers to maximize their savings with usage limits of up to twice per card.

As the 7.7 Super Savings Sale unfolds, Daraz Bangladesh invites customers nationwide to explore the campaign through the Daraz app and dedicated campaign page, where they can discover daily deals, exclusive brand offers, and exciting reward opportunities. Customers can also stay connected through Daraz Bangladesh's social media channels for the latest campaign updates and highlights.