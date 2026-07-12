Daraz 7.7 Super Savings Sale: Unbeatable deals and jackpot prizes
Daraz Bangladesh is set to launch its highly anticipated 7.7 Super Savings Sale, offering customers across the country an exciting opportunity to enjoy exceptional savings, exclusive brand offers, and rewarding shopping experiences. The campaign will go live on 6 July at 8 PM and continue until 17 July 2026, bringing together some of the season's most attractive deals across a wide range of product categories, says a press release.
Designed to deliver maximum value during the monsoon season, the campaign features a compelling lineup of offers including Prepayment Vouchers offering up to 15% discount, Mega Deals and Flash Sales with discounts of up to 80%, alongside Hot Deals offering up to 70% off.
Customers can also enjoy site-wide delivery discounts, free delivery on selected products, and special discount vouchers up to 10% with a maximum cap of 3,000 Taka, making online shopping more convenient and affordable across electronics, fashion, FMCG, home appliances, health and beauty, and lifestyle categories.
Adding further excitement to the campaign, Daraz is introducing the 7.7 Super Savings Sale Jackpot, where customers will have the chance to win premium home appliances. Five lucky winners will be selected based on placing the highest number of successful orders during the campaign period, with a minimum purchase requirement of 299 Taka in Dettol products. The prizes include a Midea 1 Ton Non-Inverter AC, Haier 32-inch Bezel-less Google TV, WALTON Rechargeable Ceiling Fan, Philips NA110 Air Fryer, and Philips HL7577 Mixer Grinder.
To elevate the shopping experience, Daraz will introduce Brand Rush Hour on the campaign launch day, offering exclusive brand discounts for six hours only. On subsequent campaign days (7, 8, 10, 15, and 17 July), Brand Rush Hour will extend to seven hours, allowing shoppers to secure deals on their favorite brands. Throughout the campaign, customers can look forward to dedicated brand events, including Vision Brand Day on 8 July, Unilever Brand Day on 9 July, realme Brand Day on 10 July, Reckitt Super Brand Day on 12 July, Veet Brand Day on 13 July, Top Tech Zone Brand Day on 14 July, Marico Brand Day on 15 July, and Oraimo Brand Day on 16 July. In addition, category-specific campaigns will run every weekday, allowing customers to discover curated deals tailored to their needs.
Continuing its commitment to affordability and convenience, Daraz will further strengthen its Everyday Low Price (EDLP) offering through the Daraz Choice channel. Customers shopping through Daraz Choice can enjoy benefits such as Buy 3 Get Free Shipping and Buy 5 Get 1 Free Gift with Free Shipping, enabling greater value and savings on everyday essentials.
The 7.7 Super Savings Sale is supported by a strong lineup of partners. Dettol and Unilever have joined as Exclusive Platinum Partners, while Parachute Naturale and Himalaya are participating as Gold Partners. SESA and Godrej have come on board as Silver Partners, ensuring access to trusted brands across key categories.
A wide range of payment partners has come together to make shopping more rewarding and convenient. bKash users can enjoy a 10% discount on qualifying orders with a minimum order value of 799 Taka. Cardholders of EBL, Midland Bank, Prime Bank, and Southeast Bank can avail attractive discounts through collectible vouchers, with discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on qualifying transactions during the campaign period. Multiple card options allow customers to maximize their savings with usage limits of up to twice per card.
As the 7.7 Super Savings Sale unfolds, Daraz Bangladesh invites customers nationwide to explore the campaign through the Daraz app and dedicated campaign page, where they can discover daily deals, exclusive brand offers, and exciting reward opportunities. Customers can also stay connected through Daraz Bangladesh's social media channels for the latest campaign updates and highlights.