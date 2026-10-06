240 members and 40 staff receive Grameen Bank Baudouin Prize

At ceremonies held at all Zonal Offices across the country, Zonal Managers presented each winner in their respective zones with a crest, a certificate of honor and a cash award.

To ensure transparency and excellence in field-level work, this year's awardees were selected on the basis of specific performance indicators. These include new member enrollment, a 100 per cent loan recovery rate, loan expansion, deposit growth, center house management, loan utilisation and implementation of the Sixteen Decisions.

Congratulating the winners, Grameen Bank Managing Director Sarder Akhter Hamed said, "The indomitable drive, unique skills and remarkable achievements of our colleagues and members at the grassroots level are enriching the institution's progress. This special recognition will further enhance their efficiency, which will strengthen our institutional discipline and social foundation, and play a lasting role in poverty alleviation."