240 members and 40 staff receive Grameen Bank Baudouin Prize
As part of the programme marking Grameen Bank's founding anniversary (2 October) and 20 years since its Nobel Prize win, 240 self-reliant members and 40 outstanding staff members were awarded the prestigious Grameen Bank Baudouin Prize on 4 October.
The prize recognises their contributions to poverty alleviation and grassroots women's empowerment, along with their exceptional efficiency and outstanding work, reports a press release.
At ceremonies held at all Zonal Offices across the country, Zonal Managers presented each winner in their respective zones with a crest, a certificate of honor and a cash award.
To ensure transparency and excellence in field-level work, this year's awardees were selected on the basis of specific performance indicators. These include new member enrollment, a 100 per cent loan recovery rate, loan expansion, deposit growth, center house management, loan utilisation and implementation of the Sixteen Decisions.
Congratulating the winners, Grameen Bank Managing Director Sarder Akhter Hamed said, "The indomitable drive, unique skills and remarkable achievements of our colleagues and members at the grassroots level are enriching the institution's progress. This special recognition will further enhance their efficiency, which will strengthen our institutional discipline and social foundation, and play a lasting role in poverty alleviation."
In recognition of its contribution to international development, Grameen Bank was selected for the renowned King Baudouin International Development Prize in 1992 by Belgium's King Baudouin Foundation. The prize was formally handed over to the Bank's representatives in Brussels in 1993.
A permanent fund was established in 1994 with the prize money. Since 1995, income from this fund has been used to award the Baudouin Prize every year, to mark the Bank's founding anniversary, to one outstanding staff member from each Zone and one self-reliant member from each Area.