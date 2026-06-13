Intex Bangladesh 2026 brings global textile sourcing opportunities to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s standing as the world’s second-largest apparel exporter is set to be further reinforced as the industry gears up for Intex Bangladesh 2026, one of South Asia’s most significant textile sourcing show, reports a press release.
Scheduled for 18-19-20 June 2026 at ICCB, Purbachal Express Highway, Dhaka, the exhibition will bring together the global textile value chain under one roof, opening new doors for sourcing, investment, and cross-border partnerships.
Recognised as South Asia’s premier international B2B textile sourcing platform, Intex Bangladesh 2026 will draw manufacturers and suppliers from over 12 countries and regions including India, China, Taiwan, Japan, Bangladesh, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Thailand, Pakistan, Hong Kong, and Uzbekistan.
Exhibitors will present a broad spectrum of products spanning natural and man-made fibres, yarns, fabrics, trims, accessories, dyes, chemicals, compliance services, and sustainable supply chain innovations.
With global brands rapidly diversifying beyond cotton, demand for MMF fabrics, performance textiles, recycled fibres, and traceable supply chains is accelerating.
This edition directly responds to that shift, with dedicated showcases from leading textile-producing nations offering Bangladeshi manufacturers access to next-generation materials and innovative solutions.
Among the key highlights, the Incredible Textiles of India Pavilion backed by leading Export Promotion Councils such as TEXPPROCIL, MATEXIL and PDEXCIL will feature over 75 Indian companies, while the China Fashion Textiles Pavilion will showcase more than 70 companies from across leading Chinese provinces, presenting innovations in MMF, sustainable materials, garment accessories, and advanced fabrics for the RMG industry.
Textile and Apparel Buyers from over 20 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, France, Japan, Argentina, India, Brazil, and the UAE are looking forward to be a part of Intex Bangladesh 2026.
The exhibition will also feature the Interactive Business Forum (IBF) Seminar Series in association with Fashion Business Journal, hosting industry leaders to address sustainability, supply chain resilience, traceability, and emerging market trends.
Complementing this, the B2B Connect One-to-One Matchmaking programme will facilitate targeted meetings between buyers and suppliers to forge long-term commercial relationships.
TextileGenesis joins as Official Traceability Partner, elevating conversations around digital supply chain visibility and responsible sourcing.
“Intex Bangladesh continues to serve as an important platform connecting global textile suppliers with Bangladesh's dynamic apparel industry. Such initiatives help strengthen sourcing capabilities, encourage innovation, and create valuable opportunities for collaboration across the textile value chain,” said Mohammad Hatem, president, BKMEA.
“As Bangladesh continues to strengthen its position as a global apparel sourcing destination, platforms like Intex Bangladesh play a vital role in connecting international suppliers, buyers, and manufacturers. BGBA is proud to support this initiative and wishes Intex Bangladesh 2026 every success,” said Md. Abdul Hamid, president, BGBA.
Having facilitated thousands of business meetings across Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, Intex has consistently strengthened intra-regional trade across South Asia.
With its international scope, forward-looking agenda, and robust networking platform, Intex Bangladesh 2026 is poised to be the definitive meeting point for Bangladesh’s apparel industry and the global textile supply chain.