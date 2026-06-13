Intex Bangladesh 2026 brings global textile sourcing opportunities to Dhaka

Among the key highlights, the Incredible Textiles of India Pavilion backed by leading Export Promotion Councils such as TEXPPROCIL, MATEXIL and PDEXCIL will feature over 75 Indian companies, while the China Fashion Textiles Pavilion will showcase more than 70 companies from across leading Chinese provinces, presenting innovations in MMF, sustainable materials, garment accessories, and advanced fabrics for the RMG industry.

Textile and Apparel Buyers from over 20 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, France, Japan, Argentina, India, Brazil, and the UAE are looking forward to be a part of Intex Bangladesh 2026.

The exhibition will also feature the Interactive Business Forum (IBF) Seminar Series in association with Fashion Business Journal, hosting industry leaders to address sustainability, supply chain resilience, traceability, and emerging market trends.

Complementing this, the B2B Connect One-to-One Matchmaking programme will facilitate targeted meetings between buyers and suppliers to forge long-term commercial relationships.

TextileGenesis joins as Official Traceability Partner, elevating conversations around digital supply chain visibility and responsible sourcing.