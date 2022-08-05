Daraz joins skill training to engage differently-abled women in e-commerce

The opening ceremony for the first batch of training was held in the presence of Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor and the Dean, ULAB School of Business, as the Chief Guest, and Shaheen Anam, Director, Manusher Jonno Foundation, as special guest.

The opening ceremony of the second batch of training was attended by Manik Mahmud, Head of Social Innovation and Operation Cluster, a2i, as Chief Guest; Nasima Aktar Nisha, Founder and President, WE, as the Special Guest, and Nazrana Yesmin Hira, Program Coordinator, Manusher Jonno foundation.

On that occasion, Senior Manager of Daraz Bangladesh’s CSR & sustainability department, Ahsan Jamil- said “Daraz has always believed in progressing along with the community. We are proud to be a part of this prompt initiative. 50 women from across the country were trained to utilize our platform, survive in this highly competitive e-commerce business and sustain in the e-commerce ecosystem. We, along with our partners, are hopeful that this will bring forth opportunities for not only these women but every differently-abled individual who has the drive to be self-dependent and plan to expand this initiative further. It's been an absolute delight to be an integral part of this project. We will definitely be participating in amazing initiatives like this in the future."