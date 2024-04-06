Lifebuoy time before iftar: A call to hygiene

As part of its continuous efforts, Lifebuoy announced an awareness campaign titled “Lifebuoy time before Iftar” this Ramadan. During the campaign, Lifebuoy visits each of the 300 makeshift food stalls in Chawkbazar, the most vibrant iftar market in the capital, to build community awareness. As thousands of people visit the Iftar market during the holy month of Ramadan, maintaining hygiene and making people aware of this in the market is crucial.

Alongside creating awareness, Lifebuoy donated hand gloves, aprons, umbrellas and other hygiene equipment to the owners and staffers of shops at the Iftar market so that they can take effective hygiene measures. Most importantly, Lifebuoy has installed handwashing stations in the market for sellers and visitors to ensure handwashing facilities on the spot.

“The unique campaign, Lifebuoy Time Before Iftar, aims to create awareness among individuals to practice this important habit of washing hands before having an iftar or other meals. Surely, this practice will ensure safe and harmonious family experiences during this festive season,” said Nilushi Jayatileke, Personal Care Head, Bangladesh.