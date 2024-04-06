Lifebuoy time before iftar: A call to hygiene
Lifebuoy, the flagship brand of the country’s leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), has been significantly promoting personal hygiene in Bangladesh since its inception. As part of its continuous efforts, Lifebuoy announced an awareness campaign titled “Lifebuoy time before Iftar” this Ramadan.
Since its inception, Lifebuoy, the world’s no. 1 health soap brand, has strived to aid consumers in meeting their health and hygiene needs, which is reflected in the brand’s core purpose statement: “Lifebuoy Saves Lives”. The brand has been on a global mission to raise awareness about handwashing and since 2010, has educated more than 1 billion people globally about good hand hygiene habits.
As part of its continuous efforts, Lifebuoy announced an awareness campaign titled “Lifebuoy time before Iftar” this Ramadan. During the campaign, Lifebuoy visits each of the 300 makeshift food stalls in Chawkbazar, the most vibrant iftar market in the capital, to build community awareness. As thousands of people visit the Iftar market during the holy month of Ramadan, maintaining hygiene and making people aware of this in the market is crucial.
Alongside creating awareness, Lifebuoy donated hand gloves, aprons, umbrellas and other hygiene equipment to the owners and staffers of shops at the Iftar market so that they can take effective hygiene measures. Most importantly, Lifebuoy has installed handwashing stations in the market for sellers and visitors to ensure handwashing facilities on the spot.
“The unique campaign, Lifebuoy Time Before Iftar, aims to create awareness among individuals to practice this important habit of washing hands before having an iftar or other meals. Surely, this practice will ensure safe and harmonious family experiences during this festive season,” said Nilushi Jayatileke, Personal Care Head, Bangladesh.
“This innovative campaign has been helping to enhance hand hygiene behaviour and protect consumers’ health simultaneously this Ramadan. The campaign will surely help Lifebuoy keep its promise of saving lives in Bangladesh.”
Lifebuoy takes numerous measures to create public awareness and ensure behavioural change – sometimes on its own, and sometimes by collaborating with NGOs. Earlier, the brand distributed 500,000 sachets of hand wash, , offered free doctor consultations for 10 lakh minutes, and many other activities to promote personal hygiene and ensure mass health. In 2023, Lifebuoy Handwash also reached 12 million students through both its own activations and partnerships.
Staying true to the brand’s purpose, throughout the last decade, Lifebuoy has been conducting the biggest hand hygiene education campaign in Bangladesh to address child mortality and building handwashing habits through “Lifebuoy School of 5” programme. Since 2011, Lifebuoy has educated more than 1 crore 10 lakhs school children in Bangladesh about the importance and proper methods of handwashing.