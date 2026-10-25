Infinix launches NOTE 60 Ultra with Ferrari-linked design heritage
Global smartphone brand Infinix has launched the NOTE 60 Ultra in Bangladesh, introducing a new addition to its NOTE 60 Series, reports a press release.
Developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, known for its work with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, the smartphone combines automotive-inspired design with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G chipset, a 200MP camera system and a 7,000mAh battery.
The company has also introduced the NOTE 60 Pro Torino Black Special Edition.
The NOTE 60 Ultra features a Uni-Chassis camera module inspired by the bodywork of sports cars.
The design integrates three cameras, an Active-Matrix display and rear lighting beneath a single glass panel, creating a seamless appearance. A rear light inspired by supercar taillights illuminates during startup and notifications.
The phone also features a matte aluminium alloy frame, rounded edges and a racing-inspired user interface. It comes in four colours: Monza Red, Torino Black, Amalfi Blue and Roma Silver.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage for faster data transfer, responsive multitasking and smooth gaming performance.
According to Infinix, the device records an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.09 million. A 3D IceCore Cooling System helps manage heat during extended use.
The phone also features a 1.5K display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness of 4,500 nits and JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers.
For photography, the NOTE 60 Ultra comes with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPE main camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, supporting 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. It also offers Ultra HDR photography, 4K video recording at 60fps and a 32MP front camera.
The device packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
According to Infinix's laboratory tests, the battery can reach 50 per cent charge in approximately 18 minutes.
Battery Self-Healing Technology and Bypass Charging are also included to help maintain battery performance and manage heat during intensive use.
Alongside the Ultra, Infinix has launched the NOTE 60 Pro Torino Black Special Edition, featuring a Kevlar-pattern finish, racing-inspired software, an exclusive Pininfarina watermark and a co-branded gift box with customised accessories.
The special edition is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset and features a 50MP OIS main camera, a 1.5K 144Hz display, an interactive Active-Matrix display and JBL-tuned stereo speakers. It supports 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.
The Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra is priced at Tk 99,999. For consumers looking for a more accessible option, the NOTE 60 Pro, including the Pininfarina-inspired Torino Black Special Edition, is available at Tk 45,999 after a Tk 4,000 discount.
The NOTE 60 is also available at Tk 37,999 with Tk 7,000 cashback, giving consumers additional savings on selected models in the NOTE 60 Series.