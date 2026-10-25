Infinix launches NOTE 60 Ultra with Ferrari-linked design heritage

Global smartphone brand Infinix has launched the NOTE 60 Ultra in Bangladesh, introducing a new addition to its NOTE 60 Series, reports a press release.

Developed in collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina, known for its work with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo, the smartphone combines automotive-inspired design with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G chipset, a 200MP camera system and a 7,000mAh battery.

The company has also introduced the NOTE 60 Pro Torino Black Special Edition.