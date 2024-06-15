'Mana Bay' offers 20pc discount this Eid on bKash payment
‘Mana Bay’ Water Park is offering a 20 per cent discount on online entry tickets at Mana Bay with bKash Payment during the Eid holidays.
Customers can enjoy this discount as many times as they like during the campaign period till 30 July, 2024.
Located in Gazaria, Munshiganj, near Dhaka, Mana Bay water park has a variety of activities for people of all ages. Spanning around 60,000 sqm this water park features water slide tours, wave pool, flowrider double, kid's area, lazy river and many more, says a press release.
All rides are included in the ticket price. That means, after entering, there is no need to pay for a separate ride.
Customers can make the payment using the bKash app, Payment Gateway or by dialling *247# during the campaign period. Details about the campaign can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.