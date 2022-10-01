“Shasthya Nirapotta Scheme (SNS)” safeguarding the forgotten

WaterAid pioneered the Shasthya Nirapotta Scheme (SNS) to ease the lives of waste and sanitation workers and bring them under a sustainable health and social security framework through a dedicated and risk-free scheme. DSK, Sajida Foundation, and Nobolok with collaboration of Waadaa Insurer are WaterAid’s partners for the initiative currently in Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna City Corporations.

The Mayor and other CCC officials praised the integrity of the program, expressing gratitude to WaterAid and all its partners for providing timely assistance to the vulnerable families. Kanchon Das, husband of late Rita Das and a beneficiary of SNS, also thanked WaterAid for the support. “My wife’s earnings would directly go to backing the education for our children. Since she passed away, I have been under a lot of stress to support the family and fulfill every household need. The money I received today comes as a big help to minimize my suffering. Thanks to WaterAid’s generous scheme for us”.

Hossain I. Adib, Director of Programme at WaterAid, said, “WaterAid aims to uplift the working conditions of sanitation workers in partnership with city corporations, municipalities and local authorities, this scheme is part of our effort to ensure that all sanitation workers get access to affordable and quality health care services and live a dignified safe life. There is no mechanism which protects these vital workforces working in such perilous conditions, the scheme is a small step in supporting them and their families in times of crisis.”