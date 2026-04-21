BTA warns of severe connectivity disruption without urgent energy prioritisation for telecom sector
Bangladesh TowerCo Association (BTA) has issued an urgent call for the telecommunications sector to be brought under priority service and supported through dedicated fuel and energy rationing mechanisms, warning that the ongoing fuel crisis could significantly disrupt national connectivity and trigger widespread economic consequences, reports a press release.
As global energy supply volatility continues to impact Bangladesh, the pressure is now directly affecting the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, the backbone of its digital economy. With more than 45,000 telecom towers nationwide dependent on grid electricity supplemented by fuel-powered backup systems, any sustained disruption in fuel availability risks undermining network stability at scale. What may begin as localised outages could rapidly escalate into a broader breakdown of connectivity, affecting millions of users and critical services simultaneously.
Commenting on the situation, Sunil Issac, interim president of Bangladesh TowerCo Association (BTA) and country managing director, EDOTCO Bangladesh, stressed that telecommunications must be treated as critical national infrastructure within the current crisis response framework. He noted that, unlike other sectors, telecom serves as the foundational layer enabling all digital and economic activity, making its continuity non-negotiable.
“Bangladesh’s connectivity ecosystem is facing a real and immediate threat. If the telecom sector is not prioritised within national energy allocation and fuel access frameworks, we risk a cascading failure that will impact businesses, essential services, and everyday life. Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is no longer a sectoral concern-it is a national imperative,” he said.
BTA confirmed that it has already formally engaged with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Ministry of Energy, seeking urgent attention and coordinated intervention to address the situation. The association has called for the introduction of special mechanisms, including priority fuel allocation and structured rationing support, to ensure that telecom infrastructure can continue operating effectively during periods of energy shortage.
“Given the scale of dependency on digital networks, proactive and coordinated action is essential. We have engaged with the relevant authorities to outline the risks and propose immediate, practical solutions, including priority access to fuel and enabling policy support to help the sector navigate this challenging period,” Sunil Issac added.
The association further highlighted that any significant disruption to telecom networks would have immediate downstream effects across the economy. Key sectors such as banking and financial services, ready-made garment exports, e-commerce platforms, ICT services, and small and medium enterprises all rely heavily on uninterrupted connectivity for daily operations. A prolonged outage would not only disrupt business continuity but could also result in substantial economic losses and erosion of global confidence in Bangladesh’s digital reliability.
“Telecommunications is the first domino in the digital economy. If connectivity is compromised, the impact will be felt across every major sector-from financial transactions and export coordination to emergency communications and public services. The cost of inaction will be far greater than the cost of timely intervention,” he noted.
BTA emphasised that the current situation represents not just an energy challenge, but a broader connectivity risk that requires immediate recognition at the national policy level. The association urged the government to formally prioritise telecommunications within energy distribution frameworks and to implement targeted support measures to safeguard network continuity during the ongoing crisis.