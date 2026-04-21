BTA warns of severe connectivity disruption without urgent energy prioritisation for telecom sector 

Commenting on the situation, Sunil Issac, interim president of Bangladesh TowerCo Association (BTA) and country managing director, EDOTCO Bangladesh, stressed that telecommunications must be treated as critical national infrastructure within the current crisis response framework. He noted that, unlike other sectors, telecom serves as the foundational layer enabling all digital and economic activity, making its continuity non-negotiable.

“Bangladesh’s connectivity ecosystem is facing a real and immediate threat. If the telecom sector is not prioritised within national energy allocation and fuel access frameworks, we risk a cascading failure that will impact businesses, essential services, and everyday life. Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is no longer a sectoral concern-it is a national imperative,” he said.

BTA confirmed that it has already formally engaged with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and the Ministry of Energy, seeking urgent attention and coordinated intervention to address the situation. The association has called for the introduction of special mechanisms, including priority fuel allocation and structured rationing support, to ensure that telecom infrastructure can continue operating effectively during periods of energy shortage.

“Given the scale of dependency on digital networks, proactive and coordinated action is essential. We have engaged with the relevant authorities to outline the risks and propose immediate, practical solutions, including priority access to fuel and enabling policy support to help the sector navigate this challenging period,” Sunil Issac added.