Likee rolls out Eid campaign in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Adha is observed in the most celebratory manner with great zeal and zest. It is a festival of joy and happiness that brings people together and creates a sense of strong connection. This year, to increase the magnitude of this celebration, Likee has introduced a unique Eid campaign dedicated especially to Bangladeshi users.
Under the campaign, Likee has introduced two hashtag challenges – #QurbanirGoru and #EidUlAdha2022. Using the #QurbanirGoru challenge, Likee users can shoot and post unique content on the platform, for example, funny cow videos.
Meanwhile, the #EidUlAdha2022 challenge will provide users with special holiday stickers, making content creation and sharing more fun.
By participating in these challenges regularly, Likee users will get the opportunity to win numerous rewards like cosmetics and other exciting items. Apart from all the fun activities, users will also be able to share Eid-uI-Adha greeting cards in the topic page with their friends and families to spread joy and blessings.