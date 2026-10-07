Banglalink launches Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile service

Banglalink has launched a satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink, making Bangladesh the first country in South Asia to introduce the service, according to a press release issued by the mobile operator today.

The service is designed to provide connectivity beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks, particularly during emergencies, natural disasters and prolonged power outages when terrestrial networks may be disrupted.

The satellite service is expected to be useful for fishermen, people working at sea, travellers and communities in remote and coastal areas. It will also provide connectivity in deep-sea locations within Bangladesh’s Exclusive Economic Zone, the company said.