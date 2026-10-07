Banglalink launches Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile service
Banglalink has launched a satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink, making Bangladesh the first country in South Asia to introduce the service, according to a press release issued by the mobile operator today.
The service is designed to provide connectivity beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks, particularly during emergencies, natural disasters and prolonged power outages when terrestrial networks may be disrupted.
The satellite service is expected to be useful for fishermen, people working at sea, travellers and communities in remote and coastal areas. It will also provide connectivity in deep-sea locations within Bangladesh’s Exclusive Economic Zone, the company said.
Customers will be able to access essential apps and location services when they are outside the coverage of conventional mobile networks. A 4G-compatible phone and a Banglalink SIM will be required to use the service, according to the operator.
Banglalink said customers will receive Starlink connectivity free of charge with any internet or mixed bundle pack during the first month following the launch. From the second month, the service will remain available at no additional cost with selected monthly internet and mixed bundle packs.
Customers will also receive five free SMS messages each month for use over the satellite network.
Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink, said the service would help extend connectivity to people and places beyond the reach of traditional mobile networks.
"Connectivity is ultimately about people. It is about a family being able to hear from a loved one, a fisherman being able to send a message home, or someone in a remote area knowing they can still reach someone when they need help.
With Satellite-to-Mobile, we are bringing connectivity to more people and more places across Bangladesh. Distance should not have to mean disconnection."
Banglalink said the satellite-to-mobile service would help make communications more resilient in areas where conventional mobile networks are unavailable or disrupted.