Mediacom to oversee advertising campaigns within Metrorail

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) and Mediacom Limited have inked an agreement for exclusive inside branding services for advertising campaigns within the Metrorail.
The signing ceremony took place at the conference room of DMTCL at Diabari of Uttara in Dhaka on Thursday, read a press release.
The agreement was signed by Mohammad Abdur Rauf, company secretary of DMTCL, and Ajoy Kumar Kundu, chief executive officer of Mediacom Limited, on behalf of their respective organisations.
Notable attendees at the ceremony included Aftabuddin Talukder, the project director of DMTCL; Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director of operation and maintenance; Nazrul Islam, general manager of signaling and telecom; Alim Shaikh, head of finance and accounts department at Mediacom; and Sanaul Ahmed, head of the department of out of home. The event was also graced by dedicated promotion officers from both organisations.
Under the agreement, Mediacom is now designated as the exclusive agency responsible for overseeing advertising campaigns within the Metrorail system. The collaboration opens up exciting avenues for various organisations and brands to seamlessly run video ads, dynamic content, and fixed sticker ads within the Metrorail environment.
Metrorail has emerged as a cornerstone of Dhaka's communication network, serving millions of daily commuters and with a growing number of operational stations, an expanding fleet of trains, and increased travel times. As passenger numbers continue to surge, Metrorail is set to become an essential platform for product promotion.