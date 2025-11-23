Sajid Mahbub elected global board member of International Advertising Association

Sajid Mahbub, MCIM, has been elected a Global Board Member of the International Advertising Association, a leading global body representing marketers, agencies and media organisations across 77 countries.

He has also been appointed vice president, Chapter Development for the Asia Pacific region.

Sajid has nearly two decades of experience in marketing, communications and brand leadership. He serves as chief marketing and digital officer of the Asia Marketing Federation and secretary general of the World Marketing Council. His career includes strategic brand leadership, industry development and cross-border collaboration.