Sajid Mahbub elected global board member of International Advertising Association
Sajid Mahbub, MCIM, has been elected a Global Board Member of the International Advertising Association, a leading global body representing marketers, agencies and media organisations across 77 countries.
He has also been appointed vice president, Chapter Development for the Asia Pacific region.
Sajid has nearly two decades of experience in marketing, communications and brand leadership. He serves as chief marketing and digital officer of the Asia Marketing Federation and secretary general of the World Marketing Council. His career includes strategic brand leadership, industry development and cross-border collaboration.
The International Advertising Association, headquartered in New York, is recognised worldwide for promoting ethical practices, creative excellence and market growth. Sajid's election marks a significant milestone for Bangladesh and the Asia Pacific region.
Sajid Mahbub said, "This opportunity is more than a personal milestone —it's a chance to contribute to shaping the future of global communication, creativity, and responsible marketing from the vibrant heart of Asia. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this journey, especially Dagmara Szulce, Fred, and my mentor Shariful Islam."
He added, "I'm inspired to represent the regional role with passion, collaboration, and a strong sense of purpose."
His appointment is expected to support chapter growth, strengthen alliances and broaden Asia Pacific's voice in global advertising.