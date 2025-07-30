Daraz Bangladesh partners with global brand Hisense

Daraz Bangladesh, has announced a strategic partnership with global consumer electronics brand Hisense through Fair Electronics, the authorised manufacturer and distributor of Hisense products in Bangladesh. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in Daraz's ongoing efforts to expand digital retail accessibility and offer customers access to world-class products through its platform.

The partnership features a dedicated "Hisense:| Fair Electronics Mall Flagship Store” on Daraz Mall, the brand destination on Daraz which certifies a curated selection of 100 per cent authentic products directly from trusted local and international brands. This offers Bangladeshi consumers convenient access to Hisense's comprehensive range of innovative home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Hisense, recognised as the official partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and globally ranked No.1 in the 100-inch plus TV category, brings its cutting-edge technology to Daraz's extensive customer network.

Ben Yi, Managing Director Of Daraz Bangladesh and chief commercial officer of Daraz Group, formalised the agreement with Fair group chairman, Md Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, at a signing ceremony held at Fair Group's office in Dhaka. Jason Wang, general manager of Hisense South Asia Office from Hisense International were present among others at the event.