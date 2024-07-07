TECNO CAMON 30 Series bags platinum at MUSE Design Awards

This award is a testament to TECNO’s incessant pursuit to integrate the splendor of the natural world into design aesthetics.

The tech leather edition features a pioneering industry-first, tech-art suede back design, making it an aesthetically beautiful and elegant smartphone for fashion-conscious users.

This special edition stood out over 8,500 entries from around the world and went on to bag this award mainly due to its innovative use of materials and luxurious texture.