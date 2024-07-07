TECNO CAMON 30 Series bags platinum at MUSE Design Awards
Leading innovative smartphone brand TECNO has just added another feather in its cap by being the Platinum winner of the prestigious MUSE Design Award recently, said a press release.
TECNO’s CAMON 30 Series was awarded in the telecommunications category for its Tech Art Leather Edition at the prestigious event.
This award is a testament to TECNO’s incessant pursuit to integrate the splendor of the natural world into design aesthetics.
The tech leather edition features a pioneering industry-first, tech-art suede back design, making it an aesthetically beautiful and elegant smartphone for fashion-conscious users.
This special edition stood out over 8,500 entries from around the world and went on to bag this award mainly due to its innovative use of materials and luxurious texture.
The TECNO CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition has been designed taking inspiration from the Alpine winds.
The back panel is made of innovative tech-art leather with a unique texture that mirrors natural beauty and gives the users the feel of a pleasant soft touch.
The phone also comes with a classic camera design that will instill the love of photography among the users.
Complimented by design modernized in a sleek smartphone with a blend of classic flair, CAMON 30 series is evocative of a device that every fashion-forward professional looks for.
CAMON 30 series has recently been launched in Bangladesh, garnering immense popularity among the young users.
Widely hailed as the Night Portrait Master, the series comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP OIS camera for delivering phenomenal photography experience.
Facilitated with AI technologies and AIGC portrait feature, users can generate AI portrait images with the help of AI Image Processor PolarAce.
It is mentionable that the MUSE Creative and Design Awards is a widely acclaimed competition all over the world that recognizes the outstanding designs and promotes brilliance in design aesthetics.
The recent award is a reflection of TECNO continued commitment to design craftsmanship and innovation.