City Bank becomes first to launch Swift’s new payment scheme

City Bank became the first bank globally to successfully validate and execute live transactions in both sending and receiving roles under Swift ’s new retail cross-border payments called “scheme”, reports a press release.

Over 50 major banks across 17 countries including participants from key corridors in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Spain, Thailand, the UK, Middle East and the US have committed to adopting this framework.

City Bank is the only bank from Bangladesh currently participating in the Swift scheme. City Bank joined the initiative in February 2026 and achieved full project "go-live" readiness in just 5 months.