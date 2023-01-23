DPE recommends disbursement of primary stipends thru' Nagad

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has recommended that stipends among primary school students be disbursed through Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, in the current fiscal year (2022-23), reports BSS.

In a recent letter to the secretary to Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the DPE requested disbursements of primary stipends only through this MFS carrier.

Referring to state minister for primary and mass education, the letter said, "As per the agreement signed on 13 December 2020, a permission has been given to make a fresh deal with Nagad to disburse stipends. For this, relevant guidelines can be amended."