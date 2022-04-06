2.16MW rooftop solar power plant inaugurated at Walton headquarters

Walton Hi-Tech managing director and chief executive officer Golam Murshed welcomed the guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries deputy managing director Md Liakat Ali and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
The state ministers unveiled Walton’s new model of printers and also inaugurated the second unit of Walton’s motherboard production plant. They also enjoyed a video documentary on the 'Sustainable Development Goals’ activities under its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. The ministers also visited product display centre, and the manufacturing plants of refrigerator, compressor and motherboard.
After the visit, state minister for power Nasrul Hamid said, “Walton is much advanced in energy savings. They have taken massive plans for renewable clean energy. They are making proper water usages. Walton is moving towards most sustainability. It’s a great thing for Bangladesh. The more power generation, more supply and much consumption will lead to improve human development index and industrial development as well.”
“It's not easy to establish a super factory in such a short time. But, Walton has made it. I am so happy that we have a world-class factory. All kinds of home appliances are now manufactured in our country,” he added.
He said that star rating labelling will be applied to all imported and homemade products from next year.
State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “Walton has created huge employment in a short period of time by utilizing the policy supports provided by the government. They are contributing to the national economy. Walton’s story of success makes us more courageous and inspires us as well.”
“The prime minister's dream of building a knowledge-based, developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041 will be possible for local companies like Walton. We hope that Walton will become the top global brand and will represent Bangladesh in the world,” he added.
CEO Golam Murshed, on behalf of the Walton family, congratulated the power division on receiving the ‘Independence Award’.
“The development of the industry has been possible for 100 per cent electrification. If the industry friendly policies formulated in the last decade continue, at least ten more billion dollar companies like Walton will be flourished in near future,” he said.