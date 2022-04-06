2.16MW rooftop solar power plant inaugurated at Walton headquarters

Walton Hi-Tech managing director and chief executive officer Golam Murshed welcomed the guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries deputy managing director Md Liakat Ali and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The state ministers unveiled Walton’s new model of printers and also inaugurated the second unit of Walton’s motherboard production plant. They also enjoyed a video documentary on the 'Sustainable Development Goals’ activities under its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative. The ministers also visited product display centre, and the manufacturing plants of refrigerator, compressor and motherboard.

After the visit, state minister for power Nasrul Hamid said, “Walton is much advanced in energy savings. They have taken massive plans for renewable clean energy. They are making proper water usages. Walton is moving towards most sustainability. It’s a great thing for Bangladesh. The more power generation, more supply and much consumption will lead to improve human development index and industrial development as well.”