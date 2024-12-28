Sundora Toys opens second store in Gulshan
Sundora Toys, the premier destination for children and toy enthusiasts has opened its second store in the capital’s Gulshan, said a press release.
This expansion marks another significant milestone for the brand, bringing its wide range of high-quality toys and games to even more families in the city.
The new Sundora Toys store in Gulshan offers a delightful shopping experience, featuring a curated selection of popular brands like LEGO and Crayola. The store is designed to spark imagination and creativity, with interactive displays and engaging activities for people of all ages.
To celebrate the festive season, Sundora Toys offered a special Christmas adventure! With every purchase, customers received a delightful gift box filled with exciting delights. Plus, stores have a Spin the Wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes, including small treats, vouchers, and more!
In addition to LEGO and Crayola, Sundora Toys is constantly expanding its product range to include exciting new brands and innovative toys. The store will soon feature a variety of toys, games, and collectibles that cater to diverse interests and age groups.
Sundora Toys is a part of Sundora, the official omni-channel retailer of over 120 global brands in Bangladesh. Sundora Toys has now two stores, located in Banani Road-12 and Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka