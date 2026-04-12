Great opportunity to meet-and-greet Tahsan this boishakh
The Bengali New Year marks a fresh beginning filled with new hopes and aspirations. To make this Pohela Boishakh truly memorable, leading smartphone brand vivo is bringing an exciting surprise for customers, reports a press release.
Popular star Tahsan Rahman Khan will join vivo to celebrate the occasion in a unique and engaging way.
On 14 April, during the Pohela Boishakh festivities, Tahsan Rahman Khan will appear as a “One-Day Shop Manager” at the vivo brand store (Land Mark) located at Jamuna Future Park, Level 4, Block A (Store Nos: 4A-024D & C2).
This special initiative celebrates the official launch of vivo’s new "Travel Portrait Partner" V70 FE and the flagship V70 smartphones.
Starting from 3 pm, early birds will have the rare opportunity to interact with the star in person and experience the latest vivo devices through hands-on engagement.
The first 20 customers to pre-order or purchase the vivo V70 FE or V70 will get the chance to take selfies and receive autographs from Tahsan, along with exciting gifts and priority access to the event.
The store will transform into a vibrant and interactive space for the day. The event will feature fun games, exclusive photo session opportunities, and exciting rewards.
Tahsan Rahman Khan will engage directly with visitors and personally hand over special gifts to selected winners on behalf of the brand.
This initiative has already generated strong excitement among customers. Through this activation, vivo is positioning the V70 FE & V70 not just as smartphones, but as a live and immersive platform that strengthens emotional connections with consumers.
The newly launched vivo V70 FE features a 200MP OIS Ultra-Clear Camera and a powerful 7000mAh BlueVolt battery. Meanwhile, the flagship V70 is equipped with a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, delivering a professional photography experience.
Pre-orders for the vivo V70 FE & V70 have already begun on April 9. Customers can enjoy zro per cent EMI for up to 9 months or get a chance to receive a RIRO W7 smartwatch with the V70 or a W1 SE smartwatch with the V70 FE, along with membership benefits worth up to 87,999 points at vivo.com.
Early bird customers are invited to visit Jamuna Future Park on 14 April to explore these devices firsthand and spend memorable moments with their favorite star.