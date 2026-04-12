Great opportunity to meet-and-greet Tahsan this boishakh

On 14 April, during the Pohela Boishakh festivities, Tahsan Rahman Khan will appear as a “One-Day Shop Manager” at the vivo brand store (Land Mark) located at Jamuna Future Park, Level 4, Block A (Store Nos: 4A-024D & C2).

This special initiative celebrates the official launch of vivo’s new "Travel Portrait Partner" V70 FE and the flagship V70 smartphones.

Starting from 3 pm, early birds will have the rare opportunity to interact with the star in person and experience the latest vivo devices through hands-on engagement.

The first 20 customers to pre-order or purchase the vivo V70 FE or V70 will get the chance to take selfies and receive autographs from Tahsan, along with exciting gifts and priority access to the event.