Over 10m viewers watched Argentina-Saudi Arabia match on Toffee

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A record number of over 10 million viewers watched the thrilling World Cup Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on digital entertainment platform Toffee on Tuesday, said a press release.

Toffee is livestreaming FIFA World Cup 2022 as the exclusive digital platform in the country. Football fans from all around the country can watch the livestream from any network.

Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. The exciting football actions can also be watched on its website and on any Android Smart TV.

Abdul Muqit Ahmed, director of Toffee, said, “The response we received from football fans is really overwhelming. The increase in viewer count reflects that people from all around the country are choosing Toffee to watch this mega event. We will keep providing high quality streaming throughout the tournament.”

With a monthly active user base of 12.5 million, Toffee is committed to enhancing viewers' digital entertainment experiences.

