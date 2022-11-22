Over 10m viewers watched Argentina-Saudi Arabia match on Toffee

Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. The exciting football actions can also be watched on its website and on any Android Smart TV.
Abdul Muqit Ahmed, director of Toffee, said, “The response we received from football fans is really overwhelming. The increase in viewer count reflects that people from all around the country are choosing Toffee to watch this mega event. We will keep providing high quality streaming throughout the tournament.”
With a monthly active user base of 12.5 million, Toffee is committed to enhancing viewers' digital entertainment experiences.