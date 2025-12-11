Mobile technology fuels AI adoption in Bangladesh: Telenor Asia study
From accessing online learning and financial services to managing daily tasks and staying informed, mobile phones are at the heart of Bangladesh’s digital transformation. Increasingly, these everyday conveniences are powered by artificial intelligence, a technology that is rapidly reshaping how people live, work, and interact. Around 96 per cent of Bangladeshi internet users now say they regularly use AI, up from 88 per cent in 2024.
These are some of the key findings from the latest Telenor Asia Digital Lives Decoded 2025: Building Trust in Bangladesh’s AI Future report launched yesterday. Based on a survey of 1,000 internet users in Bangladeshis, the fourth edition of the study explores how AI is emerging in Bangladesh and underscores the importance of responsible, ethical, and safe AI adoption.
“As mobile phones continue to transform daily life in Bangladesh, they have become powerful enablers of smarter, more connected communities. With the increasing everyday adoption of AI, telecom operators have a unique opportunity and responsibility to build the secure digital infrastructure that underpins trustworthy AI. Connectivity is the foundation, and trust must be built into every layer. Telenor Asia remains committed to supporting Bangladesh's digital journey and ensuring that the benefits of mobile technology are accessible to all in a safe and secure way,” says Jon Omund Revhaug, Head of Telenor Asia.
Mobile phones enable smarter lives and bring AI into everyday reality
Mobile technology is transforming daily life in Bangladesh, enabling smarter living through online learning (62per cent), remote work (54per cent) and financial management (50per cent). In the past year, the areas where mobile use has seen the biggest growth include remote work (+39per cent) and budgeting and expense tracking (+36per cent).
There are also generational differences in the ways people are living smarter lives with their mobile phones. Millennials stand out for recognising the value of AI-led features like managing smart homes, tracking their health, and using voice assistants. These findings suggest that mobile use is expanding everyday AI adoption, with people recognising the benefits it brings to their daily lives.
Trust in AI translates into optimism on education and economy
Almost 6 in 10 in Bangladesh now use some form of AI every day. Many are now turning to AI to assist in creating content for school, work or personal use, as well as looking for personalised advice in health, finances or planning new experiences. The growing use of AI has been especially pronounced at work, in daily activities and online shopping, pointing to its deepening role in day-to-day routines.
People are especially trusting of AI-generated educational content and AI chatbots, and this trust translates into an optimism around AI’s impact on education and the country’s economy.
An untapped opportunity for AI in the workplace
AI usage at the workplace jumped from 44per cent to 62per cent in 2025. Yet only half of those using AI at work report that their organisations have a formal AI strategy, signalling room for greater institutional guidance on how this technology can be responsibly deployed.
Writing and creating content at work is one of the top use cases for AI, but there are more opportunities to encourage professionals to use AI to increase their productivity. Currently, only 28per cent use it to delegate mundane or administrative tasks at work. Greater awareness around the different applications of AI could help increase effective adoption in the workplace.
Emerging concerns among younger generations about pace of AI development
Even as people in Bangladesh embrace AI tools in their daily lives, concerns have emerged around personal over-reliance on AI, lack of job security and privacy issues.
Younger generations are the most likely to use AI multiple times a day and to describe themselves as comfortable or even experts in their use of the technology. Yet, they are also the most likely to voice concerns about the pace of development. This combination of optimism and caution reflects a population eager to embrace AI while demanding safeguards.
“Alongside the optimism surrounding the potential of AI in Bangladesh, there is a pressing reality. As technology advances at pace, ensuring that everyone is connected and equipped to use these tools safely and effectively has never been more critical. Without access to connectivity or the skills to safely navigate the digital world, people are excluded from the digital ecosystem or left behind from the progress and opportunities that AI can enable. Our collective responsibility remains: continue working to bridge this divide and create a digital society where no one is left behind,” Jon Omund concludes.