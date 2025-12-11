Mobile technology fuels AI adoption in Bangladesh: Telenor Asia study

From accessing online learning and financial services to managing daily tasks and staying informed, mobile phones are at the heart of Bangladesh’s digital transformation. Increasingly, these everyday conveniences are powered by artificial intelligence, a technology that is rapidly reshaping how people live, work, and interact. Around 96 per cent of Bangladeshi internet users now say they regularly use AI, up from 88 per cent in 2024.

These are some of the key findings from the latest Telenor Asia Digital Lives Decoded 2025: Building Trust in Bangladesh’s AI Future report launched yesterday. Based on a survey of 1,000 internet users in Bangladeshis, the fourth edition of the study explores how AI is emerging in Bangladesh and underscores the importance of responsible, ethical, and safe AI adoption.

“As mobile phones continue to transform daily life in Bangladesh, they have become powerful enablers of smarter, more connected communities. With the increasing everyday adoption of AI, telecom operators have a unique opportunity and responsibility to build the secure digital infrastructure that underpins trustworthy AI. Connectivity is the foundation, and trust must be built into every layer. Telenor Asia remains committed to supporting Bangladesh's digital journey and ensuring that the benefits of mobile technology are accessible to all in a safe and secure way,” says Jon Omund Revhaug, Head of Telenor Asia.