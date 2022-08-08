bKash offers up to Tk 180 cashback on fee payment of 27 schools, colleges

Students of these institutions can avail the cashback offer on admission, academic and tuition fee payment through bKash.
Began on 1 August, the offer will be available until 31 October through bKash app and USSD code *247#.
Students or their parents can avail a cashback of Tk 30 twice a month upon payment of minimum Tk 500 or more every time. This means, a total of Tk 60 in a month and highest of Tk 180 during the campaign.
To pay fees through bKash app, students need to select ‘Education Fee’ icon from the home screen and select their institution from the list.
In next step, they need to enter relevant information such as Student ID, bill period, payment type, contact number etc. and proceed to payment with bKash PIN. While making first payment, they can save their account credentials for next payment in fewer steps.
Upon successful payment, students will get confirmation notification. They can download and save the environment-friendly digital receipt for future need or record keeping. They can also find digital receipts of last one year by tapping on “View Receipts” option.
The ‘Education Fee’ icon has been added to bKash app to make the payment of fees to educational institutions hassle-free, easy, time and cost-effective.
This icon simultaneously facilitates all types of education related fee payment services for students as well as parents and educational institutions.
In this redesigned icon, students or their parents can easily find any educational institution of the country from the ‘Search Institution’ option.
At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 1000 public and private educational institutions across the country.