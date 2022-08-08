bKash offers up to Tk 180 cashback on fee payment of 27 schools, colleges

Students of these institutions can avail the cashback offer on admission, academic and tuition fee payment through bKash.

Began on 1 August, the offer will be available until 31 October through bKash app and USSD code *247#.

Students or their parents can avail a cashback of Tk 30 twice a month upon payment of minimum Tk 500 or more every time. This means, a total of Tk 60 in a month and highest of Tk 180 during the campaign.