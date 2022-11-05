AWS Outposts rack service now available in Bangladesh

“We are excited to bring AWS Outposts rack to customers in Bangladesh, which allows our local customers to focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences, and improve business performance, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us,” said Puneet Chandok, president of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia at AISPL. “AWS Outposts rack allows customers to process data locally, and will help to unleash more innovation across industries by supporting low latency applications such as high-quality and multiplayer gaming experiences, manufacturing execution systems, or medical diagnostics. We are committed to working with organizations in Bangladesh and our AWS Partners to help local businesses grow and drive economic productivity in Bangladesh.”
NM Zeaul Alam, senior secretary, Information and Communication Technology Division, said, “We are excited about the AWS Outposts launch in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, we strive to provide the power of upcoming digital transformation, enabling everyone to improve more their lives, build societies and secure a better future for all, moving towards a developed and a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. AWS Outposts rack will allow us to use cloud services and tools to build new network services with a high degree of digitalization, analytics, using the same AWS tools we use today.”
Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), “5G is the latest telecom technology designed to significantly speed up and improve the responsiveness of wireless networks. Cloud native 5G platforms allow a wide range of private and public infrastructure options. Building telecom 5G Core on an AWS Outposts rack infrastructure will make it possible to use AWS technologies in Bangladesh at on-premises sites to fulfil the demands of both commercial and consumer clients."
Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer, Grameenphone, said, “AWS Outposts rack will help us to address the needs of our customers that would like to run workloads on-premises while still being able to leverage essential AWS technologies to modernize their business processes and services. AWS Outposts rack will allow us to use cloud services and tools to build new network services enabling success and innovation for our customers in Bangladesh.”
Syed Almas Kabir, managing director, MetroNet Bangladesh, said, “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with AWS and are excited about the launch of AWS Outposts rack in Bangladesh. Our reliable and resilient co-location services with AWS will provide a cost-effective way of securely hosting customer’s workloads on AWS Outposts infrastructure within Bangladesh.”
“AWS Outposts rack in Bangladesh will help to further support our customers in Banking, Telecommunications, and Insurance industries with data residency preferences by keeping their customer data stored locally. At BS23, we strive to empower customers to achieve more with less and as a fully managed service, AWS Outposts rack will help customers to reduce the resources required to manage their own IT infrastructure,” said Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chief technology officer and director, BrainStation23 Ltd.
“We are delighted that AWS Outposts rack will now be available in Bangladesh, which will enable customers to use AWS to run applications along with the flexibility of hosting data locally at the client's chosen location within the country,” said Arijit Chakraborti, partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"AWS Outposts rack will help us to support our customers with data residency preferences while providing access to the breadth and depth of AWS services at a lower latency. We look forward to helping customers adopt AWS Outposts rack and scale their businesses with the power of a hybrid cloud environment,” said Dipankar Chakrabarti, executive director, PricewaterhouseCoopers.