AWS Outposts rack service now available in Bangladesh

AWS Outposts rack can now be shipped and installed at data centres and on-premises locations in Bangladesh, said a press release.

AWS Outposts rack, a part of the AWS Outposts family, is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data centre or co-location space for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts rack is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, and migration of applications with local system interdependencies. Outposts rack can also help meet data residency requirements.

With the availability of Outposts rack in Bangladesh, you can use AWS services to run your workloads and data in country in your on-premises facilities and connect to your nearest AWS Region for management and operations.