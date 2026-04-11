Savoy launches new Discone variant with cookies, brownie and caramel indulgence
Beneath the top layer sits smooth vanilla choco brownie ice cream, with a creamy caramel filling at the centre. The entire product is encased in a crispy chocolate wafer cone, finished with a thick dark chocolate layer at the bottom.
According to the brand, as today’s youth increasingly seek new flavours and indulgent experiences, they are looking for more than just conventional ice cream.
This new variant aims to offer a break from everyday monotony through a more exciting dessert experience.
A spokesperson from Savoy said, "We always strive to offer something distinct in both taste and experience for our consumers. With this new variant, we aim to continue that commitment."
The new Savoy Discone variant is now available nationwide.