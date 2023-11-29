bKash, Banglalink launch new services

Digital service provider Banglalink has joined hands with bKash to introduce a variety of innovative digital services.

At a recent event, Banglalink integrated the widely adopted one-click payment option in the MyBL Super App, where bKash is introduced as the preferred payment method. The collaborative effort aims to accelerate customers' digital adaptation and enjoy seamless connectivity by making easy and quick payments through bKash with just a tap from their MyBL app.

According to a press release, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, formally launched the new service at a celebratory event at the Banglalink head office recently. The event was attended by high officials from both organisations, including Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink, and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash.