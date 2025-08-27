Roar Global strengthens Meta business operations in Bangladesh
Roar Global, a Meta-managed-partner in Bangladesh, is strengthening its presence in the market with expanded services and a continued commitment to supporting the country’s digital growth.
Roar Global, through its Bangladeshi subsidiary Roar Bangla, has provided businesses with expert Meta advertising solutions and a more localized service experience. This offering is supported by Roar Global's partnership with Meta's APAC team. This ensures clients in Bangladesh receive strategic guidance, platform insights, and official support directly from the source.
To further empower local businesses, Roar Global has introduced local billing in Bangladeshi Taka (BDT). This initiative simplifies financial processes for advertisers of all sizes, making Meta advertising more accessible and easier to manage.
“Our goal from the very beginning has been to bridge the gap between Meta’s advertising platform and the ever-growing business landscape of Bangladesh,” said Umair Wolid, Chief Marketing Officer at Roar Global. “By offering local billing in BDT and expanding our technical and strategic services, we are making it easier than ever for Bangladeshi businesses to leverage the full potential of Meta’s platforms to grow their brands and reach their target audiences.”
Roar Global is also expanding its reach by forming strategic partnerships with major agencies and industry players across Bangladesh. This collaborative approach enables more businesses to access high-quality support, advanced advertising tools, and innovative strategies, driving growth in an increasingly digital economy.