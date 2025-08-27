Roar Global strengthens Meta business operations in Bangladesh

Roar Global, a Meta-managed-partner in Bangladesh, is strengthening its presence in the market with expanded services and a continued commitment to supporting the country’s digital growth.

Roar Global, through its Bangladeshi subsidiary Roar Bangla, has provided businesses with expert Meta advertising solutions and a more localized service experience. This offering is supported by Roar Global's partnership with Meta's APAC team. This ensures clients in Bangladesh receive strategic guidance, platform insights, and official support directly from the source.

To further empower local businesses, Roar Global has introduced local billing in Bangladeshi Taka (BDT). This initiative simplifies financial processes for advertisers of all sizes, making Meta advertising more accessible and easier to manage.